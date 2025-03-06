1 Person Dead And 4 Injured After Vehicle Crash In Ohio

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), one person died and four others were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash Tuesday night in Adams County.

According to troopers, the collision occurred around 6:52 p.m. on State Route 73 at Portsmouth Road.

Christopher L. Gilley, 43, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu north when it went over the center line and collided with a 1998 Buick LeSabre carrying four people.

Gilley was declared dead immediately.

The LeSabre’s four occupants were sent to local hospitals with significant injuries.

Multiple agencies aided OSP, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Franklin Township Fire Department, and West Union EMS. The collision is still being investigated.

