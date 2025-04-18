1 Hospitalized Following Collision Involving 4 Semis And Multiple Trucks

Several semitrailers and trucks collided on Interstate 70 near the Licking-Muskingum County line Wednesday afternoon, injuring one person, according to the fire department.

The National Trail Fire Department released photographs on Facebook of multiple highly damaged semis and trucks, as well as debris on the route. The incident occurred on I-70 West near mile marker 144, just south of Hopewell Township.

The fire department said that four semis and several trucks were involved. Minor injuries sent one person to a local hospital.

We closed the westbound lanes between mile markers 152 and 140 for many hours to clean the road. They’ve since reopened.

Several agencies responded to the incident, including the National Trail Fire Department, Licking Township Fire Company, Hopewell Township Fire Department, Thorn Township Fire & EMS, and Falls Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

