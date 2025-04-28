1 Dead Following Vehicle Colliding On Freeway Ramp In West Phoenix

Authorities say a person died after colliding with a freeway ramp in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on the I-10 on-ramp at 43rd Avenue at 2 a.m. Authorities said the vehicle collided with a wall, killing at least one person.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation. It is unclear whether anyone else was inside the vehicle.

The on-ramp was closed for several hours, but it reopened before 6 a.m.

