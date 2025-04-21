1 Dead And 2 Injured In Three Separate New Orleans Shooting

Three separate shootings occurred Saturday (April 19) and early Sunday, killing one man and injuring two others, according to New Orleans police.

The fatal shooting took place Saturday around 1:44 p.m. at the Tex Mart petrol station on Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street in New Orleans East.

According to police, an altercation between two adult men developed into an exchange of firearms. The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was shot several times and died at the hospital. The NOPD stated that an arrest warrant has been acquired for the individual who shot the man, but his identification has not been published.

Another man was shot in the Willow Brook neighborhood of New Orleans East late Saturday night.

According to the NOPD, the adult male victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot at 11:03 p.m. in the 14700 block of Peltier Drive. He had three gunshot wounds, one in his upper left back and two in his left arm.

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances of the incident, stating only that the suspect was unknown.

A third man was shot early on Easter Sunday near Uptown New Orleans.

According to the NOPD, the adult male victim got into a disagreement with the driver of a blue 2022 Infiniti QX5 near the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard at approximately 2:28 a.m.

According to authorities, the victim escaped but was pursued by an Infiniti. The perpetrator fired, striking the victim once in the right forearm and twice in the left forearm, leading him to smash his car into an Exxon gas station. The victim was brought to the hospital by New Orleans EMS staff.

The NOPD reported the blue Infiniti had the Louisiana license plate 787HFT, but the culprit was unknown.

